STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck in a strange spot in Sterling Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene in a service alley off Leominster Road and upon their arrival, found a sedan overturned on its roof.

Investigators say the car fell from the upper-level parking area and struck a nearby building.

Sterling police said the woman who was in the car was not hurt.

After she was taken to safety, a towing company lifted the car back onto the parking lot level.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox