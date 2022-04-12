STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck in a strange spot in Sterling Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene in a service alley off Leominster Road and upon their arrival, found a sedan overturned on its roof.

Investigators say the car fell from the upper-level parking area and struck a nearby building.

Sterling police said the woman who was in the car was not hurt.

After she was taken to safety, a towing company lifted the car back onto the parking lot level.

