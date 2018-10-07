Woman’s death considered ‘suspicious’ after body found in Rochester, NH storage unit

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Rochester police department are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a storage unit Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of an open storage unit at Rochester Self Storage on South Main St. found the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow inside, according to a release issued by the attorney general.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to include the recent whereabouts and activities of Ms. Purslow is asked to contact Detective Pat Emerson at the Rochester Police Department at (603) 330-7128.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)