Woman’s windshield shattered by loose ladder on I-95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is OK after a loose ladder came flying off a truck in Foxborough Tuesday evening piercing her windshield.

The woman’s son Adam Quinlan said she was driving home from work on the northbound side of Interstate 95 when the truck in front of her swerved, sending the ladder flying through her windshield.

Quinlan said his mother was shaken up by the ordeal but is doing OK.

“The truck swerved at the last second, ran over the ladder, the tire chewed it up, spit it straight up into the air,” Quinlan described. “She said it was spinning like the ‘Wizard of Oz’ tornado.”

That is when the 7-foot ladder came crashing through the 56-year-old woman’s windshield missing her face by just inches.

“She was actually really mad. She followed the truck honking on the horn trying to make him stop. He didn’t stop, unfortunately,” he said. “Then after a couple seconds, she looked over to her right and realized it was inches from her face.”

That is when Quinlan’s mom pulled over and contacted the authorities.

Quinlan said he and his family have tried contacting the company that owns the tractor-trailer but have not yet heard back.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)