Women accused of shoplifting and nearly hitting Cambridge officer face judge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — The two women accused of stealing from a store at the Cambridgeside Galleria before nearly striking a police officer with their car were in court Thursday to face a judge.

Tiara Hunter and Dominic Walker, both 23, refused to show their faces in court. They have both been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Hunter and Walker tried to steal more than $1,200 in merchandise and led officers on a brief chase when they tried to flee.

