HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of women living at a retirement community in Hingham are striking a pose for a good cause as part of a new calendar project.

Dubbed the Lovely Ladies of Linden Ponds calendar, the pictures have been generating chatter as residents ranging in age from 69 to 92 bare it all to benefit their neighbors and their facility’s resident care fund.

“We’re not doing it for ourselves, we’re not doing it for the publicity, we’re doing it for our resident neighbors,” said one participant in the project.

The resident care fund ensures residents can continue living at the Linden Ponds community even when money runs out.

As of Tuesday, the women behind this calendar project had sold 750 calendars — halfway to their goal.

Despite appearances, the ladies said the photos are all an illusion.

“We were fully clothed or at least had a bathing suit on,” one person said.

From a former opera singer to corporate professionals, each lady has a story to tell.

With their calendar in print, the Ladies of Linden Ponds are also now embracing their age, one month at a time.

“I think on a wider web, also, it says that women of a certain age are good for something other than just baking pies and knitting caps and so on, because we are walking tall and having a great time,” one person said.

Those wanting to purchase a calendar can send an email to lllpcalendar@gmail.com.

