BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI arrested a Massachusetts woman and a New Hampshire woman on charges stemming from the Capitol riot last year, officials said Tuesday.

Stefanie Chiguer, 36, of Dracut, and Kristyn Niemela, 33, of Hudson, New Hampshire, were each charged with entering and remaining a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The FBI’s Boston division has arrested 13 people in connection with the riot.

