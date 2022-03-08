NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Newton non-profits celebrated International Women’s Day by giving back to the community.

A group of 50 volunteers were on hand at Cradles to Crayons’ on Tuesday to sort through and package items that have been donated to the Newton facility.

Those items will then be distributed to women and children living in low-income situations and dealing with homelessness here in Massachusetts.

“We provide clothing and shoes and coats and hats and mittens — all the essentials that children need from birth to age 12,” said Senior Director of Development Katie Amoro. “Volunteers are critical in helping prepare those items and get ready for the families that are in need.”

Cradles to crayons partners with South Shore Stars– which helps with the development of children from an early age.

“It’s for mommys who have to help with mommys in need,” said Bobbie London who serves as the South Shire Star’s director of family support. “And people are usually really happy to gather up what their kids have outgrown.”

Both organizations say they are happy to help the women in this area who need it the most.

“Mothers are doing the heavy lifting, and parenting, and trying to do it all,” London said. “And in this situation, having your kids have clothes for the season — literally from head to toe — frees up money for other things.”

“Women helping women so that all children can thrive and have everything they need in their lives,” said Amoro.

