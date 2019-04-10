Women involved in road rage clash on Route 128 to be arraigned on criminal charges

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old Beverly woman will be called to court later this month to face criminal charges after she was caught on camera fighting with another woman in the middle of Route 128 in Danvers last month.

Susan Lavoie appeared Wednesday in Salem District Court, where a clerk found probable cause during a closed-door hearing to charge her with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Video captured by Katherine DeLeo shows Lavoie and 33-year-old Catherine Bergen, of Gloucester, standing outside of their cars on March 29 and slapping each other as other motorists pass by.

Bergen has already appeared in court for a hearing. Both women are slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on April 24.

Lavoie told police that she was acting in self-defense but that she “probably shouldn’t have” acted in such way, according to court documents. The paperwork also shows Lavoie never called 911 to report the incident.

Bergen claims that she was intentionally cut off by Lavoie, something that it is not seen in DeLeo’s video, which has since gone viral.

Court documents indicate that Bergen told police that Lavoie was yelling at her and acting in a “nasty” manner. Bergen also claims she was fighting back in self-defense.

No one was injured during the incident,

An “immediate threat” has since been filed with the Registry of Motor Vehicles for both women.

