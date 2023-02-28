Two women from Massachusetts and New Jersey already with a unique bond met for the first time this week more than two years after a life-saving donation in 2020.

Diane Berson, who lives in New Jersey, was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma in 2019. Her doctors said she would need a stem cell transplant. But her siblings weren’t a match.

Multiple states away, Alex Levy had randomly registered as a stem cell donor while in college years earlier. The two were a perfect genetic match allowing Levy to donate her stem cells to aid in Berson’s cancer battle.

“I wouldn’t be here talking to you today if it wasn’t for the donation if it wasn’t for Alex,” Berson told 7NEWS.

Levy grew up in Newton and is now based part-time in Boston. She said it took around six hours to undergo the stem cell procedure.

Her separated stem cells were then brought to Berson.

Berson has since called Levy “my superhero.”

The stem cell registry “Gift of Life” connected Berson and Levy a year after the transplant. But the two weren’t able to meet in person until the organization’s New York gala last week.

“It’s amazing when you actually meet because you know very little about the person and then there she comes up on the stage and it’s just overwhelming to think that this is the person who saved my life,” Berson said of the experience of meeting Levy.

Berson said she owes her life to Levy. Levy, though, said Berson has given her a gift too. Now, Levy said she hopes their story inspires others to consider donating as well.

“Nothing has been more meaningful for me than this experience and it really wasn’t that difficult of a process,” Levy said.

