‘Women of Color’ march calls for justice in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators protested in Boston Sunday during a “Women of Color” march against racial injustice.

The march began in Nubian Square and ended in Copley Square, with a sit-down that blocked traffic. Protesters said they were frustrated by the lack of grand jury indictments against Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor, but said they would keep marching.

“We need justice, we need change, we need reform,” one protester said. “Black people, especially Black women at this point, are not getting what they deserve.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)