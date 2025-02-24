LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized after fire crews pulled her from a burning building in Lowell Monday morning.

She is in the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Crews from several stations were called in to the fire, which affected several businesses on Center Street.

Calls about the fire were first made to authorities around 4:30 a.m.; by 8 a.m. the fire had been put out.

“There was fire, you could see it through all four windows, in the front of the building,” said Ethan Calabritto, who witnessed the fire. “And then it very quickly started coming through the windows in the basement here. You could also see very heavy smoke and a little of orange glow in the windows in the back of the building as well. It was very, very smoky.”

The fire started in the basement, according to authorities, and the rescued woman was located on the first floor.

