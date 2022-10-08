BOSTON (WHDH) - The Women’s March hosted over 400 rallies for reproductive rights across the nation today, including Boston.

Demonstrators met on the steps of the State House holding signs condemning the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Organizers specifically called on attendees to vote next month and make their voices heard.

Protestors met in cities across the country, including the nation’s capital, where thousands gathered for the cause. According to the Women’s March website, the organization seeks to “harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.”

