Women’s marches set for Concord, Portsmouth

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Those wanting to march for women in New Hampshire have their pick of locations.

The New Hampshire Woman’s March is set for 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Statehouse in Concord, where organizers say the message is “We’ve Only Just Begun” in terms of advancing and protecting women’s rights. According to the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, 34 percent of the seats in the New Hampshire House and 10 of the 24 seats in the Senate are held by women. That’s the highest this decade, though fewer than who served in the record session of 2009-2010.

Occupy New Hampshire Seacoast and other groups also are hosting a women’s march in Portsmouth at 1 p.m.

