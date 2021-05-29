BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans at the first full-capacity game at Fenway Park in more than a year said they were glad to be back.

The Red Sox beat the Marlins 3-1, but the atmosphere was just as important as the victory, fans said.

“It was honestly strange coming back here with all these people without masks and everything, but it was wonderful to see,” one fan said.

“Hearing everyone sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ was mint,” another added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)