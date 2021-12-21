(WHDH) — Massachusetts’ First Lady Lauren Baker was pleased to report Tuesday that Wonderfund has collected thousands of Christmas gifts for each of the 50,000 children involved in the state’s Department of Children and Families — and there’s still time to donate more.

Baker has grown the charity from a tiny organization in 2017 into a thriving non-profit enterprise. Over the course of the year, the group creates opportunities for kids like taking music lessons, SAT prep, driver’s education classes and camp.

And surrounded by presents, Baker said their goal of collecting toys for the state’s most vulnerable children was a success.

“The toys in this room will make sure that thousands of kids who really deserve a special holiday gift of their own will get one,” she said. “It really is going to make a huge difference in the lives of these kids.”

At the Lenox Hotel Tuesday, volunteers hauled out a trove of toys collected through the annual holiday gift drive.

