Wood chipper breaks loose from truck, crashes into living room in Mendon

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wood chipper broke loose from a truck and crashed through a house in Mendon before coming to a rest in the living room on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 40 Providence Street shortly before 1 p.m. found a wood chipper that had wiped out the front corner of the home, according to the Mendon Fire Department.

Two people who were in another room at the time of the incident were not injured.

The chipper has since been removed from the living room but the home sustained extensive damage.

Video from SKY7 HD showed repair crews hanging a tarp over the walls that were knocked down.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)