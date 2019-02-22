NEW YORK (WHDH) - A piece of wood that fell from an elevated subway platform in New York City impaled the windshield of an Uber driver’s windshield Thursday.

The driver had just wrapped up his shift when the wood came flying through his windshield, missing him by inches.

He says he is thankful that no passengers were in the car.

Bobby Ramiro witnessed the close call and recalled the driver being shaken up.

“He didn’t say anything at all. He was shaken. He was scared. He was nervous,” Ramiro said. “He was just looking at this direction directly. I said, ‘Are you OK, sir? Are you OK?’ ‘OK.’ But we saw there was no blood.”

It appears the wood came from a supply platform installed beneath the tracks years ago.

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency released a statement, saying, “We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured.”

