Wood stove to blame for 2-alarm house fire in Ipswich

Fire officials say a wood stove caused a raging blaze in Ipswich that prompted firefighters to sound a second alarm.

Crews responding to a home on River Road around 3 p.m. Monday for reports of fire said they could see the smoke while en route, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon arrival, crews said smoke was showing from the eaves and second-floor windows of the home.

While stretching a hose line to make an interior attack, the fire took possession of the entire second floor with fire showing from two windows and a doorway to a deck, the release read.

Multiple agencies responded to help extinguish the flames.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 4 p.m.

Homeowner, Ned Harris, was home at the time of the fire sitting on his back deck.

“Somebody came to the front door and he said, ‘Your house is on fire,’ he said. “Then I got the hose out and put that fire out but by then, it had gone up the side of the house into the roof.”

But, by then it was too late, so Harris ran into the house to save their two cats and made it out safely.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss.