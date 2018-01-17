Woodstove to blame for house fire that claimed life of Westwood man

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A woodstove is to blame for a house fire that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man in Westwood last week.
Mike Lennon perished in the fire on the night of Jan. 10 that destroyed a home on 70 Tamarack Road.
State investigators say the fire started in the living room at the wood stove. Whether there was a failure of the woodstove, an ember escaped, or combustibles were too close to the stove remains unknown.
“On behalf of the Town of Westwood, I want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Lennon,” said Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers.
RELATED: Fundraiser launched for pregnant woman who lost husband in Westwood fire
A friend of Lennon’s wife, Lisa, said the couple were newlyweds and expecting a baby girl in May.
Family and friends of the couple have since set up a fundraiser.
Investigators deemed the fire accidental in nature.
A fatal fire in Oxford earlier this winter was also caused by a woodstove.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)