Woodstove to blame for house fire that claimed life of Westwood man

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A woodstove is to blame for a house fire that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man in Westwood last week.

Mike Lennon perished in the fire on the night of Jan. 10 that destroyed a home on 70 Tamarack Road.

State investigators say the fire started in the living room at the wood stove. Whether there was a failure of the woodstove, an ember escaped, or combustibles were too close to the stove remains unknown.

“On behalf of the Town of Westwood, I want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Lennon,” said Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers.

A friend of Lennon’s wife, Lisa, said the couple were newlyweds and expecting a baby girl in May.

Family and friends of the couple have since set up a fundraiser.

Investigators deemed the fire accidental in nature.

A fatal fire in Oxford earlier this winter was also caused by a woodstove.

