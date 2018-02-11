Woonsocket High School professionally treated for bed bugs

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Woonsocket High School has undergone a professional pest control treatment following reported incidents of bed bugs.

WPRI-TV reports that a letter sent out by the superintendent of Woonsocket schools said that on Thursday one bed bug was detected in a classroom, which was subsequently treated by custodial staff that evening.

On Friday, two students were seen by the high school nurse.

Superintendent Patrick McGee said in the letter that the decision to professionally treat the high school and the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center on Saturday was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

According to the letter — which was posted to the high school’s Facebook page — the treatment done Saturday included all common areas, classrooms, hallways, gymnasium, lavatories, and offices.

