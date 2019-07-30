Woonsocket, RI police nab Bellingham armed robbery suspect

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Rhode Island man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he robbed a Bellingham Subway over the weekend.

Rhode Island officers took Jarrod Raymond into custody at his Woonsocket home on an unrelated warrant on Tuesday, police say.

Bellingham police obtained a warrant earlier in the day for his arrest on charges of armed and masked robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, witness intimidation, and mayhem in addition to assault and battery, according to a release issued by police.

Raymond will be transported back to Massachusetts to face the above charges.

