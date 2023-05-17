WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Red Sox are going peanut free this week, hosting a series of games with no peanuts in their ballpark.

The first of the games took place on Tuesday. As peanut free games continue to move forward, team officials said the program aims to make the WooSox’s Polar Park more welcoming, especially to those with allergies.

“We’re always looking to make the ballpark more and more inclusive every year so, we had the idea this year, ‘Why don’t we expand it to a full homestand, do a full week-long promotion for it?’” said WooSox Marketing Vice President Steven Oliveira.

The park had previously prohibited peanuts at specific games. In making the decision to expand the program, Oliveira said officials got a “great response.”

The WooSox’s current stretch of home games started on Tuesday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Peanut free games will continue through the end of the homestand, which wraps up with a game on Sunday with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m.

In an announcement on Tuesday, team officials said Polar Park had already undergone a deep cleaning ahead of Peanut Allergy Friendly Week. No peanut products will be sold in the park through the end of the now ongoing program. And the team has asked fans to leave their own peanut products behind before entering.

“Thank you for helping us create a safe and comfortable environment for all,” the team said.

Altogether, the WooSox hope the move is a home run among fans who have been locked out from enjoying America’s pastime.

“The whole process included a very deep clean,” Oliveira said. “We always clean the ballpark between homestands, but we did an extra special deep clean between homestands getting ready for this one.”

While fans will not be able to bring peanut products into the ballpark this week, Oliveira said no one will go hungry.

“Even if you can’t have your typical peanuts or Cracker Jacks, you’ll find something else — cotton candy, some other great item that will sort of take its place,” Oliveira said.

Those with peanut allergies who can’t make it to a game this week still have options via a peanut free seating area at Polar Park throughout the season. Learn more here.

