WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The WooSox are giving fans the opportunity to head down to Polar Park to watch the Red Sox face off against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card game on Tuesday night.

The free watch party event is taking place at the DCU Club overlooking Polar Park with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The first pitch at Fenway Park is set to be thrown a little after 8 p.m.

Fans can sit inside the DCU Club to watch the game on the many TVs throughout the Club, or they can sit outside the Club in Polar Park and watch the game on the ballpark video board.

Typical ballpark fare and beverage items will be available for sale.

“We have long envisioned the opportunity to welcome fans for October Baseball games,” said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. “These events are part of our desire and commitment to attract fans to the Canal District year-round. Many fans have expressed a desire to congregate as one in their new home to watch the Red Sox and the Yankees, both of whom have players we watched this summer in Worcester. We look forward to a spirited gathering.”

The WooSox say Yankees fans can enter the park “at their own risk.”

