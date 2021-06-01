WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The WooSox are offering free tickets and vaccines for fans at games through June 6, club owners said Tuesday.

Worcester’s Kennedy Community Health Center will help administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines on the first base concourse at Polar Park during the team’s first homestand this year.

Fans must be 18 to get vaccines, and people who get vaccinated will get a free general admission ticket to that day’s game. If fans who already have tickets get vaccinated, they will get tickets to a game later this year, team officials said.

