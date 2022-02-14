PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The WooSox are teaming up with the family and friends of a Paxton boy who died unexpectedly last year to help others play baseball.

Tyler Trudell died unexpectedly in May last year, and his family and friends on his baseball team created Tyler’s Teammates, which sells bracelets to raise funds to pay for other kids to play baseball. The WooSox are joining the effort, team president Dr. Charles Steinberg said.

“What the family is doing is creating something positive from something so sad. From sadness we try to make something good come from it,” Steinberg said.

