WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) season got underway Friday afternoon, opening with a Hall of Fame ceremonial first pitch, remarks from Governor Maura Healey, and excited fans ready to cheer on the big league club’s Triple A affiliate.

The WooSox took on the Syracuse Mets in their first game at Polar Park in Worcester.

“This has been such a great thing, a great thing for Worcester, a great thing for Massachusetts to have the WooSox here,” Healey said. Great park, Polar Park. I just encourage people to come out. Roman Anthony played here, Red Sox players come through the organization, the last stop is here at Polar Park.

7NEWS Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup spoke with WooSox President Charles Steinberg ahead of the new season. He said each opening day brings back positive childhood memories.

“I think that if you are eight, or nine, or 10-years-old, it is one of the most exciting days of your life,” Steinberg said. “I think if you were eight, nine, or 10 decades ago, it reminds you of that. It reminds you that you made it through the winter.”

Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher Roger Clemens took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

Clemens spent 13 years with the Red Sox, and won three Cy Young awards in his career. He offered a piece of advice for the minor leaguers looking to make their way up to Fenway Park.

“You better be ready because you are going to be used, you aren’t going to be in Triple A very long,” Clemens said.

Polar Park workers said they are thrilled to have the boys of summer back in town.

“People are happy to get the snow gone and they are happy to see green grass, the crew does such a great job. We’re having a good time,” said one employee.

The WooSox finished the 2025 season 79-71, second place in the East Division.

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