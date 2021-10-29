WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young baseball fans from Rhode Island are taking the trip of a lifetime after the Worcester Red Sox gifted them tickets to Game 3 and Game 4 of the World Series.

As part of a 70-year-old annual Rhode Island tradition, the WooSox surprised 11-year-old Michael Cute and 13-year-old Jeremy Torres, of the Boys and Girls Club Pawtucket with the all-expenses paid trip to Atlanta.

Cute says he is excited to “got to a new state, new city, to see two of the best teams play.”

The boys say they are looking forward to watching the Atanta Braves and Houston Astros face off in the fight for the World Series title.

“I’m excited to go to the World Series game because I get to see two major league teams play. They’re very good teams,” said Torres.

Even though the Red Sox aren’t in the Series this year, they’re still top of mind for the young fans.

“I want the Braves to win because the Astros beat the Red Sox,” said Cute.

First pitch for Game 3 in Atlanta is slated for 8:09 p.m. on Friday.

