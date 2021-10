WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations are underway as the Worcester Red Sox get ready to host the Holy Cross football team for Polar Park’s first-ever football game.

The Holy Cross Crusaders will host the Colgate University Raiders on Saturday, marking the first time the WooSox ball field has been transformed into a football field.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)