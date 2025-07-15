BOSTON (WHDH) - Aliyah Boston, power forward and center for the Indiana Fever, was honored at the Massachusetts State House on Monday.

The WNBA star received several tributes including a proclamation from the city declaring Monday as “Aliyah Boston Day.”

Boston was recognized for both her accomplishments on the court and her leadership in advancing women’s sports.

“Don’t ever let anyone determine your worth,” Boston said. “Don’t let them tell you what you can or cant be in life because you are more than that and everyone’s path is different. So don’t compare your path to the person to your left, the person to your right, because its never gonna be the same. So just embrace your journey and do the best that you can and dream big.”

Boston played high school basketball at Worcester Academy where she was a three-time state player of the year, two-time regional champ, and an all-American. Her and the Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

