WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester Academy graduate has the potential to be the first pick of Monday night’s WNBA draft.

Aliyah Boston enters the league after starring at the University of South Carolina for four years.

Boston led the Gamecocks to the National Championship in 2022, when she earned the National Player of the Year award. She is also a three-time All-American.

The Indiana Fever hold the first pick in this year’s draft.

