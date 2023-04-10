WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester Academy graduate was selected as the first pick of Monday night’s WNBA draft.

Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever.

Boston, a forward, played high school basketball at Worcester Academy, where she won the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year honor in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Boston went on to play at the University of South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks win the National Championship in 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)