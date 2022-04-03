WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester officials are setting up four new free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week after a spike in cases.

The announcement comes as the CDC said people age 50 and older can get an additional booster shot.

Each clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, April 4: Murray and Wellington Apartments

Tuesday, April 5: Elm Park Towers

Thursday, April 7: Webster Square Towers East

Friday, April 8: Webster Square Towers West

