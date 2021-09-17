WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts will require everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces and will also require municipal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the city manager announced Friday.

The mask mandate that applies to common areas takes effect on Monday, Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said.

The order applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, except for those who have a medical exemption.

The city worker vaccination requirement takes effect Nov. 1. Unvaccinated workers will be subjected to weekly testing.

“Getting vaccinated and wearing masks is our best defense against this enemy,” he said.

The city has about 7,300 employees.

Worcester joins several other Massachusetts communities with indoor mask mandates, including Boston and Springfield.

They have been put in place in response to the continued spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

