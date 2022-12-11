WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Worcester were rushing to get their vehicles off city streets on Sunday as officials called for a parking ban so snow could be removed from roadways.

The city’s parking ban went into effect at 8 p.m.

Garages were opened for those who didn’t have a spot to put their vehicles.

Worcester police responded to dozens of crashes before 8 p.m.

On Euclid Avenue, several vehicles slid right off the road.

