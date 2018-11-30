Worcester armed carjacking suspect nabbed on roof after foot chase

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police captured an armed man who they say crashed his truck and carjacked an SUV during a wild police chase from Webster to Worcester on Thursday.

Donald Foy, 28, of Spencer, was taken into custody about 8 p.m. following a foot pursuit that ended on the roof of a building in the area of Chandler and Newbury streets in Worcester, according to state police.

Foy was stopped by Webster police around midnight Thursday for allegedly driving an unregistered Dodge pickup truck on Route 395 northbound.

When the officers decided to tow Foy’s truck and issue him a citation, police say Foy drove off, prompting one officer to jump out of the way while another was grazed by the truck’s mirror.

The officers began pursuing the truck, which also had two female passengers inside, state police said.

State troopers joining the pursuit deployed stop sticks, causing damage to the vehicle’s tires.

Minutes later, the truck reportedly went up the ramp to Route 290 eastbound and crashed while going down the highway in the wrong direction.

Foy exited the truck and, while brandishing a handgun, forced a driver out of a silver Buick Enclave and drove off, state police said.