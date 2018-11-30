Worcester armed carjacking suspect ordered held without bail

WORCESTER (WHDH) - An armed carjacking suspect who allegedly led police on a wild chase from Webster to Worcester before being arrested later in the day on the roof of a building was ordered held without bail Friday.

Donald Foy, 28, of Spencer, was arraigned in Worcester District Court on several charges, including armed carjacking with a firearm and attempted murder.

Foy was stopped by Webster police around midnight Thursday for allegedly driving an unregistered Dodge pickup truck on Route 395 northbound.

When the officers decided to tow Foy’s truck and issue him a citation, police say Foy drove off, prompting one officer to jump out of the way while another was grazed by the truck’s mirror.

The officers began pursuing the truck, which also had two female passengers inside, state police said.

State troopers joining the pursuit deployed stop sticks, causing damage to the vehicle’s tires.

Minutes later, the truck reportedly went up the ramp to Route 290 eastbound and crashed while going down the highway in the wrong direction.

Foy exited the truck and, while brandishing a handgun, forced a driver out of a silver Buick Enclave and drove off, state police said.

Soon after, troopers located the carjacked SUV and began pursuing it in Worcester.

Foy drove back on Route 290, driving eastbound on the westbound side of the highway, and then entered the Kelley Square area, where troopers terminated the pursuit, according to state police.

The two female passengers who were in the truck remained in the vehicle after the initial crash and are being interviewed by state police.

There were no reported injuries.

Around 8 p.m., troopers on surveillance say they watched a man who looked like Foy exit a Hudson Street apartment in Worcester and get into a small Dodge vehicle, so they began following it.

After receiving confirmation that the person was Foy, they began converging toward him, prompting him to put the vehicle in reverse and intentionally swerve at a trooper, striking his foot, state police said.

Foy then allegedly rammed into a state police cruiser and fled the area, prompting another pursuit by troopers and Worcester officers.

He turned into the Worcester Auto Center on Chandler Street before backing into another state police cruiser, crashing through a metal gate and driving around the back of the building, according to state police.

Foy got out of the vehicle, fled on foot and ran onto the roof of the auto center where a violent struggle ensued between Foy and the authorities, state police added.

The troopers and officers were able to place him under arrest.

Foy faces more than a dozen charges in relation to the two incidents.

Officials charged him with armed carjacking with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a counterfeit note, and multiple motor vehicle violations for the alleged early morning police pursuit.

Foy also received the charges of attempted murder, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, failure to stop, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, negligent operation, multiple motor vehicle violations, and malicious destruction of property for the alleged events that led up to his arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)