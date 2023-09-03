WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Art Museum says a piece of art they had on display is likely stolen and will be returned to its rightful owner.

The museum bought the bronze Roman statue titled “Portrait of a Lady” in 1966.

After an investigation determined the piece may have been stolen from a Turkish emperor’s large family shrine.

The statue is being sent to the Manhattan DA’s Office before it is returned to its country of origin.

