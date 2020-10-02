Worcester bans door-to-door trick-or-treating ahead of Halloween

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Worcester announced that door-to-door trick-or-treating will be prohibited this year due to the high levels of COVID-19 that have been reported there.

City officials said they came to this decision based of guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.

They offered a list of low-risk alternative activities for families including pumpkin carving, and a Halloween scavenger hunt.

According to state health officials, Worcester has been designated as a high-risk community for coronavirus.

