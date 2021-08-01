WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — UMass Memorial Health-Community Healthlink is using $700,000 in grants to renovate a Worcester facility to address what leaders call a national behavioral health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

That funding will go toward capital renovations that will help provide services in what UMass Memorial calls its “Help Without the Wait” model.

The Fletcher Foundation and the Stoddard Charitable Trust have provided $450,000 and $250,000 gifts, respectively, which will be used at Community Healthlink’s Queen Street facility in Worcester.

The facility helps people seeking behavioral health, urgent care, and emergency services.

“Across our organization, we are currently averaging 240 new requests for services each week, nearly 1,000 per month, and the number continues to increase each month,” Community Healthlink President Tamara Lundi told Masslive.com. “Our 12 Queen St. facility is more than 200 years old. With these generous gifts, we will expand our intake hub to welcome new clients, assess their needs and forward them to the most appropriate services and locations.”

Community Healthlink is part of the UMass Memorial Health system.

In addition to expanding the intake hub, the gift will go toward replacing an elevator and updating inpatient bedrooms and common areas. The facility can serve up to 150 inpatient clients.

