WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Worcester is considering new mask regulations.

The Worcester Board of Health is set to meet Monday to discuss ratifying emergency regulations, including requiring face coverings in all public, private, parochial, and charter schools.

They also plan to discuss requiring face coverings in all indoor private commons spaces in the workplace and indoor private spaces open to the public.

The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)