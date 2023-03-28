WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported case of breaking and entering in Worcester ended with one alleged trespasser hanging from a window after trying to escape and another being located by a police dog.

The Worcester Police Department said officers were first called to 139 Eastern Ave. around 1 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a breaking and entering in the area.

Officials said arriving officers spotted a broken window on the premises and soon learned that a female and male had apparently entered an apartment.

Following a search of the area, the department said a woman was found trying to escape out of a window with the help of a man.

The woman, later identified as Cindy Moquin, ended up hanging from the window and was safely helped to the ground by police before being detained.

During the situation, officials said the male, later identified as Thomas Reid, 61, was told by officers not to move.

According to a statement from the police department, Reid “reached into his waistband and appeared to have a firearm” at one point. The statement described how after being repeatedly told to come out by police, Reid gave no response.

At one point, a department police dog, K9 Beebs, was called to the scene and entered the apartment with his handler.

Officials say Beebs was able to alert the handler to a bedroom door where police were able to make contact with Reid, resulting in him being taken into custody without incident.

The department added that officers did not locate any weapons during the investigation.

Moquin is now facing a charge of Trespassing while Reid has been charged with Trespassing, Breaking and Entering during the Daytime with Intent to Commit a Felony and Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property.

