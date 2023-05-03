WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester City Council has approved a controversial stipend for police officers who wear a body camera.

Under the new ordinance, which passed Tuesday with an 8-3 vote, each officer using the new cameras would get a $1,300 annual stipend.

Those who support the stipend say the raise is only fair. But critics say it marks a step backward for accountability.

The Worcester Police Department rolled out its body camera program on Feb. 27 after the Department of Justice previously announced it is investigating the department’s practices and use of force.

