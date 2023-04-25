WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester City Council is considering a proposal that could increase police officer paychecks with a new incentive based on officers wearing body cameras.

Under the proposal, each officer using the new cameras would get a $1,300 annual stipend.

Proponents say the raise is only fair. But critics say it marks a step backward for accountability.

“I think it’s important that people realize there is extra work here and it’s a change,” said Worcester City Councilor and Public Safety Chair Kate Toomey.

Toomey said several towns and cities have offered similar compensation to police who agree to wear the cameras.

“These men and women are putting their lives on the line everyday when they leave their home out on the street,” she said. “With an average pay of $77,000 for a patrolman, I don’t think that an extra $1,300 a year is outrageous for the added work they have to do. It benefits everyone.”

The Worcester Police Department rolled out its body camera program on Feb. 27 after the Department of Justice previously announced it is investigating the department’s practices and use of force.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Worcester NAACP President Fred Taylor recently discussed the role of body cameras.

“It’s transparency,” Taylor said. “Someone can’t just say that this is what happened whether it be law enforcement or civilians. No one can say ‘This is what happened.’ We have it on tape.”

Weeks after the Worcester police body camera rollout, 229 patrol officers and 31 sergeants now turn on their cameras when they go on a call. The videos are collected and stored.

The police union negotiated extra pay for the body cameras. But that fact does not sit well with Taylor.

“From the community looking outside, it looks like the police are just using an excuse to get more money for doing something that’s not only gonna help the public, but that’s going to help the police,” Taylor said.

