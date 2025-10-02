WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Council has rejected a formal agreement with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week.

During a meeting, the city council voted eight to two on a resolution that opposed an agreement between the city’s police department and federal immigration officials.

“There are just people who came for a better life bc America promised them a better life. And we’re not the failures here. They’re blaming the cities, we didn’t cause this problem, the federal government caused this problem,” Joseph Petty said, Worcester Mayor.

The resolution came after a city councilor was arrested and charged with with interfering with an ICE operation in May.

The city councilor was among a group of people protesting the detainment of a woman by ICE agents.

