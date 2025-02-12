WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester City Council voted Tuesday to declare the city a sanctuary for people who are transgender.

The council voted 9 to 2 in favor, with the resolution coming after more than three hours of public testimony from members of the LGBTQ community and their allies.

Those who spoke called on the city to be more welcoming of gender-diverse people.

“I need the city to protect me because no one else will, and I need the city to protect me because the federal government won’t, and if you think you’re afraid of Trump, you should see how afraid of Trump I am,” one speaker said.

“We are so proud. We are proud to be a city that prioritizes its citizens over bigotry and hate. It is worth the risk,” another speaker said.

Councilors who voted against the resolution say it could jeopardize funds from the federal government.

