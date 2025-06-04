WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester city councilor is now accused of assaulting police while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tried to make an arrest on Eureka Street on May 8.

Etel Haxhiaj is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

Haxhiaj was among a group of people protesting the arrest of a woman by ICE agents.

Court paperwork accuses Haxhiaj of hitting an officer while he was trying to make an arrest. She has accused police of using excessive force during the incident.

Haxhiaj will be arraigned on July 23.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)