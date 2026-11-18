WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester city councilor is proposing the City Council consider a policy that would allow the police department to use drones to track large groups of bikers who swerve, drive recklessly, or otherwise practice unsafe transportation practices.

Large groups of e-bike riders have taken over streets across Massachusetts for years, leading to arrests, damaged property, and an address from Governor Maura Healey saying local law enforcement will crack down on the meet-ups.

Councilor-at-Large Morris Bergman says right now Worcester police are limited in what they can do to break up the groups, because they don’t engage in chases with them due to public safety concerns. Instead, they rely on social media or informants to find out when the meet-ups happen.

Bergman believes the drones could safely follow from afar and alert police when the rides break up. He said a similar policy has already been implemented in Hartford, Connecticut.

“The idea is the drones are high enough in the sky that it’s not impacting the bicyclist as far as scaring them and making it more dangerous,” Bergman said. “To me it is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when something tragic is going to happen, and I don’t think we can wait any longer.”

Some Worcester residents said they share in Bergman’s concerns, while others are not sold on the idea of increasing surveillance.

“After the proverbial problem, say that goes down, they aren’t going to stop using those drone cameras, they are going to try to find another use for them,” said one Worcester resident.

7NEWS also spoke with an e-bike rider who often participates in large group meet-ups. While he acknowledges the risks, he said the incentive for popular social media posts outweighs it, and drones would not deter him.

“We would still do it. I don’t care what the cops do,” he said. “I know what we’re doing is wrong, we shouldn’t make people feel unsafe in cars and stuff.”

“Well, it’s going to deter them if their bicycle or ATV or moped is taken away from them,” Bergman countered. “There is nothing now that is deterring them, so we have to try something new in my opinion.”

Bergman brought his idea to a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night, where they approved looking further into the idea. The next step is the Worcester City Manager will review what that might look like.

Bergman said he hopes to have a report back by early next year on a strategy to reduce the reckless bike meet-ups.

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