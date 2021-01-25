WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Hall and other municipal buildings are reopening to the public by appointment only beginning Monday.

City Hall will now be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. announced. An appointment must be made prior to visiting.

Worcester Public Library, Department of Public Works and Parks offices, and 25 Meade St., which houses Inspectional Services, Worcester Division of Public Health and Fire Prevention, will also return to operating hours and capacities set prior to closing on Dec. 24, Augustus added.

The Worcester Senior Center remains closed to the public, and is being used as an Emergency Dispensing Site for the vaccination of groups in Phase 1 of the state’s plan.

Municipal services continue to be available online, by phone and mail while drop boxes for the deposit of permit applications remain in place.

