WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City health leaders in Worcester are asking adults and children to wear masks to stop the spread of viruses amid the spike in RSV cases.

The move comes as the city sees an uncharacteristic spike in the respiratory virus RSV and combined with it being the start of flu season and the ongoing pandemic, city health leaders are now asking people to wear masks indoors and around others.

“It’s crazy that everything is going up,” said Vanessa Nelson, who’s worried about the rise in cases.

“Absolutely petrifying, you have kids in all grades, I have children in all grades,” said concerned parent Nora Velazco.

RSV and the flu pose a risk to children, older adults and people living with chronic health conditions

“My daughter just came home from with a cold and I’m just like looking at her wondering whether or not she has anything, watching out for any signs, and it’s terrifying cause it’s like you go from one thing to the next thing,” said Velazco.

Officials said they hope mask-wearing will help prevent a surge in cases and a strain on hospitals, but the decision is getting some mixed reactions.

“I think masks are good, yes, but I also think sometimes it might not work because people just pull them down or wear them here [below the nose],” said Nelson.

“I would say no, I’m against it,” said Ronnie Hamblin. “It’s up to the person, if they want to wear it they can wear it. Me, personally, I don’t think you need one.”

The City of Worcester is also emphasizing that the decision is not a mask mandate but only a mask recommendation.

