WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – After spending more than a year trying to lure the Pawtucket Red Sox to their city, officials in Worcester are planning a “major announcement.”

The announcement is scheduled for Friday.

The statement didn’t specifically mention the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, but the PawSox emailed Worcester’s statement to reporters Friday.

PawSox officials said in July 2017 they would field offers from other cities interested in helping them build a new stadium after they failed to reach an agreement to remain in Pawtucket.

Days later, about 10,000 postcards signed by fans urging the PawSox to move to Worcester were delivered to team offices.

In June, Rhode Island’s governor signed legislation designed to keep the team in Pawtucket.

Worcester officials continued courting the team. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito plans to attend Friday’s announcement.

Last week, Chairman Larry Luccino was spotted visiting a possible stadium site in Worcester’s canal district. However, he says the tour was scheduled weeks ago, just as a part of exploring their options.

Former Red Sox player Lou Merloni feels a possible move could be good for Worcester residents but upsetting for the people of Pawtucket.

“I’m happy for Worcester, they’re gonna get a good franchise,” he said. “I’m sure the people in that area are excited but it is hard to kind of feel great about it because I know how much those people down there love that team.”

Former Red Sox player Tim Wakefield also has mixed emotions about the situation.

“Probably a bummer to the city of Pawtucket but, ya know, Larry Luccino is running the show down there so I don’t know what his thoughts are,” he said.

The current home of the Pawsox, McCoy Stadium, is the oldest stadium in AAA baseball.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)